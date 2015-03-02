Meet New Qards

Hey Dribbble!

Check out the video that we've made for you to show all new features of Qards 1.1.

With Qards you can easily create awesome web-pages on top of Wordpress. Drag-n-drop any block you need, add your text, photo or videos, change look and feel using fonts, colors, gradients, pictures and videos. And best of all - you still can edit CSS & HTML of each block so you can add your awesome things to it. We in Designmodo love to use it for our needs and we hope you love it too.

Thank you for your comments, shares and likes! I appreciate your support - together we can make the web better. If you like to receive a discount or try a demo - ask me at monstercritic[at]gmail.com.