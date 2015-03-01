Emily Asami

Every Little Everything - Fox Bowl

Emily Asami
Emily Asami
  • Save
Every Little Everything - Fox Bowl every little everything fox bowl illustration texture
Download color palette

Painted this bowl at Color Me Mine a while back. He's sarcastic and cute and useful.

To follow this year-long project: I post on insta every day (@emiok), tumblr (emilyokada.tumblr.com), and our website, everylittleeverything.com.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Emily Asami
Emily Asami
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Emily Asami

View profile
    • Like