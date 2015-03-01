David J Short

Laugh Maniacally ::: Hand-Lettered Typograhpy

hand-lettered custom typography hand drawn typography hand lettering handwritten illustrated type paper graffiti lettering
Laugh Namiacally—just as creepy as it sounds yes.—created on 7.22.14.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!

