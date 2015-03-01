Debra Styer

Bram Stoker and the Vampire's Kiss

Bram Stoker and the Vampire's Kiss illustration portrait painting bram stoker writers portrait watercolor painting
Here's my latest writers portrait, the Dracula creator himself, Mr. Bram Stoker! He's hand painted with watercolor and gouache. Hope you all like him!

I'm an illustrator that loves history and ghost stories.
