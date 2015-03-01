Nicky Chan

Concept Rolex @ Royal

Concept Rolex @ Royal illustration graphic concept metallic classic watch
I am always a big fan of watches, so I try to come up with my own version of Rolex. It's just for my own exploration, nothing serious. Hope you all enjoy it.

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
