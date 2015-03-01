Sean Morse

Jaunt Logo

Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Hire Me
  • Save
Jaunt Logo magazine logo hand writing spontaneous
Download color palette

Jaunt focuses on sharing the stories of spontaneous contemporary travelers with the idea of the users being both the readers and writers of the magazine simultaneously. Logo embodies a fun, quick and playful nature.

See the whole project at
http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/jaunt-magazine/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Playing Here & There, Where I Can
Hire Me

More by Sean Morse

View profile
    • Like