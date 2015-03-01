Sean Morse

Corps Of Discovery

Corps Of Discovery ski top sheet graphic audubon birds discovery
Jamie Lewis, an industrial designer and avid skier produced his own skis this past year. Presented with the opportunity to design the top sheet graphic for his journey west, the story of Lewis & Clark became an avid source of inspiration. The overall ski graphic, a diptych represents the geographical journey, research notes taken and animalistic discoveries.

Credits: Illustrations = Audubon Society

Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Playing Here & There, Where I Can
