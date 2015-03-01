Corps Of Discovery

Trending designs to inspire you
Jamie Lewis, an industrial designer and avid skier produced his own skis this past year. Presented with the opportunity to design the top sheet graphic for his journey west, the story of Lewis & Clark became an avid source of inspiration. The overall ski graphic, a diptych represents the geographical journey, research notes taken and animalistic discoveries.
Credits: Illustrations = Audubon Society