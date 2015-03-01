Ivan Bruyako

Background

Ivan Bruyako
Ivan Bruyako
  • Save
Background logo snake hidden meaning
Download color palette

The snake is a symbol of eternity and life,
The company is named 5 Star Cabinets.

It has a tongue! lol ^__^
Negative space is fun.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2015
Ivan Bruyako
Ivan Bruyako

More by Ivan Bruyako

View profile
    • Like