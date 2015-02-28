Brian Brubaker

First look: Herschel™

First look: Herschel™ tried and true herschel typeface font design ornate flared serif dairy cow moo
A WIP specimen image for my first ever typeface design. If all goes according to plan, I'll be releasing "Herschel" in the next few weeks.

You can check out my Skillshare project for more info on all that's gone into it so far. The class is taught by the talented @Kyle Wayne Benson and I highly recommend it.

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
