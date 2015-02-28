Ollie Taylor 😎

Dribbble
These are my initial designs as part of an on going project: http://www.olliejt.com/ui/gfinity-app-design/

Recently I have been putting my UI skills to use with web design, but now I decided to go back to some app design. I wanted to avoid spending too long inventing my own brand, so took gfinity as my source material.

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Ollie Taylor 😎
