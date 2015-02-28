Zach Cole

Animated CSS Big Basin Badge

The second of my park patches series, built and animated entirely in CSS.

Full live version: http://zcole.me/big-basin.html
Codepen: http://codepen.io/zachacole/pen/xbzaJP

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
