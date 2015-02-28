Joe Deutscher

Omega

Omega badge metal truck omega icon chrome red
Badge for a truck I came up with while driving home. Thought it would be neat to name a truck model Omega (End of all other trucks, or something goofy like that), but instead of laying out the name like a regular badge would, simply stretching the logo so that it causes the eye to move like one would read normally,

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
