Penny Tselikis

Senior portfolio show - take-away

Penny Tselikis
Penny Tselikis
  • Save
Senior portfolio show - take-away mustache typography stripes
Download color palette

Designed this for my senior portfolio show. :)
The mustache IS wearable. haha.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2011
Penny Tselikis
Penny Tselikis

More by Penny Tselikis

View profile
    • Like