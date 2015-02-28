Kyle Lee

AnyDrop 3

Kyle Lee
Kyle Lee
  • Save
AnyDrop 3
Download color palette

New icon for AnyDrop 3.

This tweak lets you to share every kind of file with Airdrop on iPhone, iPod, and iPad.

Check out more icons at my website : http://krevony.land

http://www.idownloadblog.com/2014/12/20/anydrop-3-share-file-airdrop-ios-8/

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Kyle Lee
Kyle Lee

More by Kyle Lee

View profile
    • Like