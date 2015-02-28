Ivan Bruyako

Executive Choice Coffee Logo logo typography coffee wings
A mobile coffee service - it has wings.
The coffee gives starbucks a run for its money.

Quality that flies to you.

I'll post the entire design exploration later.
There's more ^__^

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
