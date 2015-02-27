Julian Strayhorn II

Arcee

Arcee transformers
I decide to join my friend @Rocky Roark in doing an illustration series. I chose to do one of my favorite 80's television shows Transformers. More to come!

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
