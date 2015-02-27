Nick Zinger

All Aboard Logo

This past summer, my buddies jumped trains from Florida to Cali and skated in the cities they stopped in. They're making a documentary about the trip and I'm doing some design work for it. This logo came from sketching out some ideas but we are going a different direction.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
