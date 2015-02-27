Ben Bloodworth
Game Changer - iOS Icon ios app icon sports stadiums location tracking black gold white
App icon for Game Changer, a location-aware stadium experience app.

I had a lot of fun working with @Paul Roth on this demo app for the Mobile Innovation Lab. On this icon, I came up with the nested G/C and Paul finished it off with the map pin. We're pretty good at design alley-oops.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
