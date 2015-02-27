Andre' The Doodlemachine

Don, Leena, & the Robot Squid

Don, Leena, & the Robot Squid illustration art painting sci fi robot astronaut alien planet gun laser chase cute
A commissioned painting from a guy named Don for a gal named Leena. They're in love.

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
