We're now hiring visual designers and UX designers! Looking for some folks that are crazy about helping Bloc grow to a massive audience via brand-driven design, or mad about improving our student and mentors' learning experiences.

Reach out at emelyn@bloc.io, and for more details, check out these links:

UX Designer

https://jobs.lever.co/bloc/e42aaec5-7e70-42a0-a348-c4f79343b9d1

Visual Designer

https://jobs.lever.co/bloc/96f92cb4-6a8a-4911-b3af-c6cc0b0b9cf2