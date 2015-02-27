Trending designs to inspire you
We're now hiring visual designers and UX designers! Looking for some folks that are crazy about helping Bloc grow to a massive audience via brand-driven design, or mad about improving our student and mentors' learning experiences.
Reach out at emelyn@bloc.io, and for more details, check out these links:
UX Designer
https://jobs.lever.co/bloc/e42aaec5-7e70-42a0-a348-c4f79343b9d1
Visual Designer
https://jobs.lever.co/bloc/96f92cb4-6a8a-4911-b3af-c6cc0b0b9cf2