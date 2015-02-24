Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo

Nucleo - Tech 24px

Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo
Sebastiano Guerriero for Nucleo
  • Save
Nucleo - Tech 24px tech technology device phone socket webcam joystick
Download color palette

Working on a new icon category for Nucleo: Technology. Here is a sneak peek of the 24px outline version.

2 more sets to go, getting closer to the launch of the app!

Any feedback is welcome ;)

Get notified when we launch Nucleo:
http://nucleoapp.com/

Nucleo on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/nucleoapp

Nucleo on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/NucleoIcons

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2015
Nucleo
Nucleo
Icon Manager

More by Nucleo

View profile
    • Like