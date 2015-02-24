Nucleo - Tech 24px

Trending designs to inspire you
Working on a new icon category for Nucleo: Technology. Here is a sneak peek of the 24px outline version.
2 more sets to go, getting closer to the launch of the app!
Any feedback is welcome ;)
Get notified when we launch Nucleo:
http://nucleoapp.com/
Nucleo on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/nucleoapp
Nucleo on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/NucleoIcons