Iwan van Melle

Record Sleeve design Vinyl Gotcha!

Iwan van Melle
Iwan van Melle
  • Save
Record Sleeve design Vinyl Gotcha! naked photography recordsleeve design vinyl gotcha! record sleeve 2015 funk violaine chapallaz
Record Sleeve design Vinyl Gotcha! naked photography recordsleeve design vinyl gotcha! record sleeve 2015 funk violaine chapallaz
Download color palette
  1. cd-gotcha_-bttm-800x600.jpg
  2. Gotcha-BTTM-Cover-1000x1000-3D.png

Record sleeve design for the Futuredelic Rock 'n Roll band: Gotcha! album: Back to the Moon,
have a listen: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0CbvKOX3ZKPeUwQc8zWB45
photography by Violaine Chapallaz & me

Iwan van Melle
Iwan van Melle

More by Iwan van Melle

View profile
    • Like