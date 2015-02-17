Ivan Rosenberg

Watercolor Overlay Effects

Ivan Rosenberg
Ivan Rosenberg
  • Save
Watercolor Overlay Effects photography overlay vintage retro instagram letter lettering old paper halftone watercolor watercolor brush
Download color palette

Give to your photos old watercolor framed look in seconds with one click. Just insert your photo and combine build in layers to create own unique effect.
Download link: http://crtv.mk/ismS

Ivan Rosenberg
Ivan Rosenberg

More by Ivan Rosenberg

View profile
    • Like