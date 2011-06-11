FULL SCREEN view:

http://f.cl.ly/items/3I2r3u3C2f2I3x2k1v0c/su.png

I worked on this Stumble Upon redesign for a crowdspring contest that was abruptly cancelled lol

p.s. this is my first dribble :) so excited to be a draft pick

THANKS SO MUCH Matt Stevens for drafting me!