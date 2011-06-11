Nicholas Sheriff

Stumble Upon Redesign for a Crowdspring Contest

Nicholas Sheriff
Nicholas Sheriff
  • Save
Stumble Upon Redesign for a Crowdspring Contest green stumbleupon stumble upon interface redesign
Download color palette

FULL SCREEN view:
http://f.cl.ly/items/3I2r3u3C2f2I3x2k1v0c/su.png

I worked on this Stumble Upon redesign for a crowdspring contest that was abruptly cancelled lol

p.s. this is my first dribble :) so excited to be a draft pick
THANKS SO MUCH Matt Stevens for drafting me!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2011
Nicholas Sheriff
Nicholas Sheriff

More by Nicholas Sheriff

View profile
    • Like