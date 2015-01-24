Hakan Ertan

Free Icon Font

Hakan Ertan
Hakan Ertan
Hire Me
  • Save
Free Icon Font flat icons freebie vector website web social media outline free icons font
Download color palette

A free web font of 200 outline icons for web designers and developers called “Font Tonicons”. It is a free font which works perfectly and easy to use for your apps or web projects. Download Free Font

Behance | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2015
Hakan Ertan
Hakan Ertan
Welcome to my Dribbble portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Hakan Ertan

View profile
    • Like