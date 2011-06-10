Can't Spell Thhhia To Save My Life

Corbin Watkins

Has anyone seen this missing H?!
Apparently I can't spell Thai food. I mean I can, I just forgot the "H" in a resume I submitted. Twice.

So in my attempt to bring my search to the masses, I wanted to use some brighter colors than I have been using in recent work.
