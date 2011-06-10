Rob Quigley

Fathers Day Pilsner

Rob Quigley
Rob Quigley
  • Save
Fathers Day Pilsner typography badge beer
Download color palette

My Dad recently broke one of his 2 pilsner glasses, so for fathers day I designed this around his initials and birth date. I am having it laser etched on the glass. Picking them up today, should have a rebound later.

Props to Michael Spitz for Onramp that is used in the initals. http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=ONRAMP

Props to Riley Cran & Tyler Galpin for creating the project and site. http://www.losttype.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Rob Quigley
Rob Quigley

More by Rob Quigley

View profile
    • Like