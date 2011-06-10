Adam Swisher

Decisions.

Adam Swisher
Adam Swisher
  • Save
Decisions. vintage shirt concept classic apparel heather logo
Download color palette

We decided to print! Now to pick a color... decisions, decisions...

143a35027db023258ec00c1856b1ac48
Rebound of
Shirt concept
By Adam Swisher
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Adam Swisher
Adam Swisher
Professional creator of things.

More by Adam Swisher

View profile
    • Like