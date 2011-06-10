Laura Costelloe

Paper and Wood Themed Site

Paper and Wood Themed Site paper website nav wood theme
This is part of a web design that's not finished, but needed paper and wood as the main themes without looking too handmade and rough. Concept produced whilst working for Digital Consortium.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
