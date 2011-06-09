Mike Nickells

Gladstone Bluesfest

Gladstone Bluesfest illustration design print vector music
This from a cover I did for a local blues festival that's going on this weekend. It needed to be bluesy, but family friendly. Clients can definitely make things interesting.

Posted on Jun 9, 2011
