Stravinsky

Working on a talk for the Dallas Museum of Art. Starting off with this bit about Stravinsky as remix artist, that I nabbed from Mark Larson: http://www.mlarson.org/2009/03/15/stravinsky-on-remix-and-love/

Posted on Jun 8, 2011
