Technology page I’ve worked on for our new website. Pretty happy with the result knowing we created it in less than 2 days (design, animation & implementation). The hard part has been to convince the marketing team to limit the amount of text and be straight to the point. I still feel there’s way too much of it, but you should have seen what the first version was... Also, make sure to check out the nice little animation @Barthelemy Chalvet did for top visualization!
