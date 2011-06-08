Regina Casaleggio

Bells and Whistles

Regina Casaleggio
Regina Casaleggio
Hire Me
  • Save
Bells and Whistles turnpike textures proxima nova calluna
Download color palette

Features section of web app's homepage. You're thinking that orange is probably a bit hard to read.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Regina Casaleggio
Regina Casaleggio
No pixel gets left behind
Hire Me

More by Regina Casaleggio

View profile
    • Like