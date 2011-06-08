Mehdi Rais

Dealoo

Mehdi Rais
Mehdi Rais
  • Save
Dealoo logo deal groupon-like
Download color palette

A Groupon-like based in Morocco who wanted a "happy smiley" representation. I fought the temptation to add vampire teeth so hard...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2011
Mehdi Rais
Mehdi Rais

More by Mehdi Rais

View profile
    • Like