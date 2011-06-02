Moo Mini Cards

I attended a Graphic Design Exhibition last week at my college and one of the Foundation Degree students had produced some small business cards to promote himself as a designer. I then did some research into where they were from and found Moo.com. They produce small "minicards" for £15 per 100 cards. Another option was to have multiple designs on my cards. I went for 4 simple colours with a darker shade.

A full view can be viewed here; http://bit.ly/mdsNnu