Ionut Zamfir

Clock radio

Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Hire Me
  • Save
Clock radio illustration clock radio vintage wood application
Download color palette

This is a vintage clock radio for a personal application.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Freelance designer with a huge passion for clean interfaces.
Hire Me

More by Ionut Zamfir

View profile
    • Like