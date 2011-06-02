Jorge Pedret

Stove Icon for upcoming app

Stove Icon for upcoming app cooq icon stove details photoshop
Everything was designed in Photoshop from scratch, using real life pictures (of my kitchen!) as a reference.

See the full size image here: http://bit.ly/jBhr6e

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
