calebkimbrough

Nebula Grunge

Nebula Grunge texture
This is a preview of the newest set of textures I made for WeGraphics. I used public-domain images of Nebula (provided by nasa) combined with various paper and grunge textures in different blending layers in PS to achieve the final result.

*Edit - The set is up, check it out: http://bit.ly/kdofoT

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
