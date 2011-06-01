MadOyster

Lady Brigantine WIP

MadOyster
MadOyster
  • Save
Lady Brigantine WIP illustration bw madoyster octopus brigantine
Download color palette

Sketch of a print for the t-shirt.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
MadOyster
MadOyster

More by MadOyster

View profile
    • Like