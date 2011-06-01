Jimena Catalina

And finally...

Jimena Catalina
Jimena Catalina
  • Save
And finally... infographic blue red timeline blocks illustrator text icon
Download color palette

You can see the whole infographic (2900px high) here or enjoy as a downloadable PDF

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Jimena Catalina
Jimena Catalina

More by Jimena Catalina

View profile
    • Like