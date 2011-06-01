Alden Haley

Side Nav

Alden Haley
Alden Haley
  • Save
Side Nav nav wip side nav button
Download color palette

WIP - Working on a secondary side nav on my latest project. The light green is the hover/focus effect. The white is the active state.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Alden Haley
Alden Haley

More by Alden Haley

View profile
    • Like