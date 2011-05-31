Jacob Etter

Art for Joplin

A group of art directors at Moosylvania in St. Louis have started a project to design/sell screenprinted posters to raise money for relief in Joplin, Missouri. This is the logo/stamp for the project. We're still finalizing some things, but more details about the project will be announced soon here: http://ow.ly/576Kd.

