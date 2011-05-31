Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

3D icons

Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
  • Save
3D icons button icons icon
Download color palette

Some icons I've been doing for a website.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

More by Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

View profile
    • Like