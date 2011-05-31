Jorge Pedret

Watercolor Zombie

Watercolor Zombie watercolor zombie illustration photoshop
Experimenting with the new Watercolor brushes I bought this weekend... I'm a noob haha, any thoughts or pro tips?

Check out the full size here: http://bit.ly/jHystd

Posted on May 31, 2011
