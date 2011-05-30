David Owen Morgan

painted leap illustration digital painting tablet
Illustration was commissioned for a series of overhead subway banners (and applied to a slew of other collateral), hence the awkward viewing angle suggesting one’s being leapt over.

Posted on May 30, 2011
