Andy Birchwood

Backbeat Record

Andy Birchwood
Andy Birchwood
  • Save
Backbeat Record website button vinyl record tunes
Download color palette

WIP - another detail of the Backbeat Village site. Thinking about using bit of animation on the record when you click play - I can't just rotate it, the lighting would be wrong!

87edbb51adfdba5696aa9b209c12b0c3
Rebound of
Backbeat Village
By Andy Birchwood
View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Andy Birchwood
Andy Birchwood

More by Andy Birchwood

View profile
    • Like