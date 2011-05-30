John Rainsford

Prepping for Screen Making

John Rainsford
Although not a screenshot, I am actually working on these at the moment. These artworks on transparencies will be used to expose screenprinting screens, to print the artwork.

Posted on May 30, 2011
