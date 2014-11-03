Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Final
Thanks for the kind words and feedback on the retooled logo. Here's the final version, with a better b to l connection, as well as a more balanced e (previously was a bit too heavy).

Rebound of
Tales from the Script
By Dan Cederholm
Posted on Nov 3, 2014
