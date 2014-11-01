Oblivion Wordpress Magazine

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi dribbblers!
This is my latest work, few words about the project:
Oblivion magazine theme was designed with fresh ideas connecting basic wordpress blog functionality with modern masonry browsing system. All sections are performed with minimalistic modern style.
Preview and download
You can also download a psd files for free on my Behance profile:
Download free psd file on my Behance profile