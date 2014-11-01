Kamil Glowinski

Oblivion Wordpress Magazine

Hi dribbblers!

This is my latest work, few words about the project:

Oblivion magazine theme was designed with fresh ideas connecting basic wordpress blog functionality with modern masonry browsing system. All sections are performed with minimalistic modern style.

Preview and download

You can also download a psd files for free on my Behance profile:

Download free psd file on my Behance profile

