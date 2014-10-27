Loïc Sander

Interpolated Men Point Structure

interpolation dürer
The vector drawing, as seen inside Superpolator. Basd on Albrecht Dürer’s ‘De Symmetria Partium in Rectis Formis Humanorum Corporum / Underweysung der Messung’ (http://www.rarebookroom.org/Control/duruwm/)

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
